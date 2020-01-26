From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 26, 1920: Miss Bertha Eckert, a Wellesley girl, who has taught eight years in the Indian mission school, Bacone College, near Muskogee, Okla., has joined the field staff of the Y.W.C.A. in the Southwest as a student secretary for Indian schools in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Miss Eckert, who comes of New England stock, tells with amusement that she is often taken for an Indian and even Indians themselves have asked her to what tribe she belongs.
Jan. 26, 1945: Pct. Gordon Shields, 19, formerly of Santa Fe and Stanley, and a son of Frank Shields, Moab, Utah, was killed in action Jan. 5 in the European theater, according to word received by relatives here.
Jan. 26, 1970: SANTA FE — The humble tumbleweed rates special treatment in new air pollution standards for New Mexico.
Under strict standards adopted Friday, the tumbleweed — ageless symbol of the desert west, scourge of the farmer, inspiration for song and store — can be burned in the open air.
But other potential pollution sources — coal-fired power plants, paper mills, diesel engines and backyard trash burning — are severely restricted.
Jan. 26, 1995: The city Planning Commission tonight is scheduled to consider preliminary approval for a subdivision next to Agua Fria Elementary School, but officials have been scrambling in the last few days to determine whether the site ever was formally annexed into the city limits.
