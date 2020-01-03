From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 4, 1920: The free venereal disease clinic for Santa Fe city and county will open Monday. It is intended for the use of all persons suffering from gonorrhea, syphilis and chancroid, who are unable, financially, to complete treatment with a private physician.
Jan. 4, 1945: Farmer Draft to Hit New Mexico But Lightly
Lt. Col. Dwight L. Hood, deputy state Director of Selective Services, said today he could not estimate the number of New Mexico farm workers aged 18-25 who would be affected by the newest draft order. He predicted, however, that the order “will not make a great deal of difference” in the state.
Jan. 4, 1970: The Roman Catholic Sisters of Loretto are negotiating for the sale of property that includes the famous Miraculous Staircase, but their real estate agent denied Saturday that any final sale agreement has been made.
Sister Florence, provincial superior at Littleton, Colorado, told the New Mexican that the selling price was $700,000 and that a contract was being drawn up.
Jan. 4, 1995: The big surprise at Gov. Gary Johnson’s first official news conference Tuesday wasn’t the announcement of three more Cabinet appointments.
It was Johnson’s “directive” to state employees who smoke: they better quit.
Johnson’s new secretary for health, Alex Valdez, announced on the spot that he was “crumpling up the pack.”
.... The new governor conceded that the directive isn’t in writing and quitting won’t be a condition of employment.
