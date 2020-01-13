From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 14, 1920: Majority Members Of State Taxpayers’ Association Against A Special Session
Nineteen Out of 27 Replying To Questionnaire See No Justification; Seven Think Suffrage Important.
The Taxpayers’ association of New Mexico recently sent a questionnaire to its members in order to determine their sentiments with reference to the special session.
Jan. 14, 1970: Until the 1870s in the sprawling southwest, the safest place to store your money was under the mattress, or buried beneath a favorite pinon tree behind the house.
In the ancient community of Santa Fe, the closest banking service was over 400 miles away. The only way to get there was by stagecoach, or on horseback. In 1870, a powerful land owner and frontiersman, Lucien B. Maxwell, of Cimarron, N.M., established The First National Bank of Santa Fe, thus providing the first banking services in the entire southwest.
After a century in Santa Fe, The First National Bank of Santa Fe, the first and oldest bank in the southwest, will officially begin its centennial anniversary celebration. …
Jan. 14, 1995: The new head of the state Children, Youth and Families Department said Friday she will save the agency money by giving up her state car and eliminating the use of gold-embossed stationery.
Gov. Gary Johnson and Heather Wilson, his secretary for the Children, Youth and Families Department, announced they have reorganized the department, eliminating one deputy director’s position and reducing the agency’s six divisions to five.
