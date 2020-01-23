From the Santa Fe
New Mexican:
Jan. 20, 1920: Mayor E.P. Davies, although he has held the office of mayor for only one term, will not be a candidate for re-election at the city election on the first Tuesday in April. He announced today that he wouldn’t throw his sombrero in the ring and expressed willingness to let somebody else “be the goat” for a while.
The mayor’s announcement came unexpectedly and so far, according to the boys commonly believe to be in the know, no candidate has entered the lists for the mayoralty.
Jan. 24, 1945: Jose E. Roybal, 62, died yesterday at St. Vincent Hospital, six weeks after the death of his wife. Roybal was proprietor of a grocery store at 656 Canyon Road which he opened 14 years ago when he came here from Espanola where he was born July 25, 1882.
Entering business as a small neighborhood grocer, Roybal had become one of the most successful men in that line of business in the city, frequently enlarging his store.
Jan. 24, 1995: If you liked 1994’s economic performance, you should be happy with 1995, because the new year is likely to be similar to the last one, says Neil Hokanson of Hokanson Financial Management and publisher of the Investment Outlook newsletter. The company has a Santa Fe office.
