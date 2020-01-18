From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 19, 1920: Legislation that the special legislative session will be asked to enact was discussed at a conference held Thursday afternoon between Governor Larrazolo and members of the Santa Fe bar. Nothing could be learned from official sources, however, as to what particular pieces of legislation were discussed.
Jan. 19, 1945: County Clerk Martha Safford today received a card, the first message since last May, from her son, 2nd Lt. Charles V. Safford, a prisoner of the Japanese since the fall of Bataan. He wrote that he was in Philippines Camp No. 2 and was in excellent health.
Jan. 19, 1970: State tax cuts, air and water pollution controls and Sunday liquor sales are the three crucial issues to be considered by the New Mexico legislature as it opens a 30-day session at noon Tuesday.
There is agreement among most of those in government that the hard-pressed New Mexico taxpayer deserves a break. Those in the legislature aspiring to higher office will be obligated as a matter of practical politics to support a tax reduction move.
But the state’s financial needs particularly in public education also must be considered.
Jan. 19, 1995: Under the terms of an agreement currently being negotiated, the state can expect a share of revenues from Indian gambling operations.
Fred Ragsdale, Gov. Gary Johnson’s negotiator, said Wednesday that the state has asked for about 5 percent of the revenues tribes get from their bingo, video gambling and casino operations to offset the impact of gambling on the state.
