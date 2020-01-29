From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 30, 1920: The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Springer were deeply grieved this forenoon to hear of the death of their son, Henry Strong Springer, of pneumonia, while in attendance at the annual stock show at Denver, with Mr. and Mrs. Charles Springer. Henry Springer had charge of the Springer ranch interests near Cimarron, Colfax county, and was of quiet, retiring disposition, a lover of the out-of-doors. He attended the Normal university and later the University of Illinois to fit himself for a business career as manager of landed and agricultural interests.
Jan. 30, 1945: John V. Conway, Republican city chairman, announced today that James C. Harvey, engineer and real estate man, had been named Republican candidate for a six-year term on the city school board replacing Jake Lucero who withdrew.
Lucero said he withdrew his candidacy because of business which may require him to leave the city.
Jan. 30, 1970: ZUNI (AP) — Owaleon, last of the old Zuni war chiefs, is dead.
Friends estimated his age at 106 when he died last weekend.
The old chief was disabled when he broke his hip in 1968, and lived with his son, Percy.
“Now all the memories of his Indian prayer are disappeared forever,” his son said. “None of the new war chiefs visited after he was sick.
“He wanted to be buried at the new cemetery because he believed in God, not in the old way.”
Jan. 30, 1995: Jack Clift couldn’t wait for March 1994 and the beginning of the trip he had planned throughout the southeastern United States to explore ruins left by Indian mound builders.
But after the March trip, which took the Southwestern antiques and Indian artifacts dealer through Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia, he began to wonder, “Where did I go wrong?”
Somewhere along the way, Clift now theorizes, he was bit by a tick that infected him with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.
