From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 10, 1920: Merchants in two or three small towns apparently are making higher profits on sugar than the federal sugar equalization board sanctions, according to reports from county fair price commissioners to Assistant United States Attorney J.O. Seth.
Jan. 10, 1945: The Senate passed the State’s first $10-a-day “feed bill” and adjourned today until 11:00 a.m. Monday.
Jan. 10, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson’s administration on Monday released information to the news media about his purge of King administration employees — information that Johnson had declined last week to provide to state Rep. Max Coll. According to a report by the state Department of Finance and Administration, 140 so-called exempt employees — those that serve at the pleasure of the governor — left their jobs just before or just after Johnson took office. Johnson asked all exempt employees to resign just before he was inaugurated Jan. 1.
