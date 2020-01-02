From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 3, 1920: In view of the fact that the expected session of the state legislature will probably ratify the federal suffrage amendment and that the women of the state may have complete political equality with men by the time of the November election, it is interesting to note that New Mexico women have already made for themselves and their interests in the public life of the state. Mrs. Josie Lockard is a member of the state board of education. Mrs. Hallett Raynolds is a Regent of the Normal University and Mrs. Adelina Otero-Warren is chairman of the state board of health, while there are five women members of the state child welfare board and five on the girl’s welfare board.
Jan. 3, 1945: Two boys, 13 and 11, who, city police said, admitted six house burglaries last week, were ordered sent to the Industrial School for Boys at Springer yesterday by Dist. Judge William J. Barber.
A third boy, aged 9, was also implicated in the burglaries but the other two were shown to be the instigators in the thefts, according to Eddy Mack, special investigator for the District Attorney’s office.
Jan. 3, 1995: The celebration ended and the job of running state government began on Monday for Gov. Gary Johnson.
Johnson, who was inaugurated on Sunday, moved into the governor’s suite of offices on the fourth floor of he Capitol.
“I’m trying to start to fill the desk and see if the phone system works,” Johnson said.
It was his first working day as New Mexico’s 29th governor.
