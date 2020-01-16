From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 17, 1920: Today is Thrift Day. Have you started a bank account?
President Wilson recently declared that if we fail to solve the problem of the high cost of living we will face “national disaster.”
Jan. 17, 1945: Whatever excuse they gave their teachers this morning, kids in downtown schools were probably late because they were shagging after a full-size doe which appeared out of nowhere about 8 o’clock on Delgado. In Pied Piper fashion, the youngsters also appeared out of nowhere and took to the hunt. The frightened doe jumped on a shed, made a few circles and hounded off up East Palace Avenue in the direction of the hills.
Jan. 17, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson, who will deliver his first State of the State address at the opening of the 1995 Legislature today at the state Capitol, said Monday that he hopes his speech “will be entertaining.”
“I hope it’s what people want to hear,” the new Republican governor told reporters.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.