From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 8, 1920: The reorganization meeting of the Boy Scouts which was held last night at Firemen's hall was a great success and 24 members were enrolled by P.D. Thoerson, the new scoutmaster. A special effort will be made during the next few weeks to enroll as many members as possible and Mr. Thoerson is now laying plans for extensive work along scout lines during the coming summer and will devote much of his time in assisting the boys in their training.
Jan. 8, 1970: "I'm prepared to show results," was the promise late Wednesday of Fernando C de Baca after he was appointed commissioner of motor vehicles replacing Larry Prentice.
Prentice resigned Wednesday afternoon after receiving word he would be replaced later that same day by Gov. David F. Cargo.
Jan. 8, 1995: TESUQUE — Longtime Tesuque villagers, struggling to preserve their rural way of life despite an influx of moneyed newcomers, now face a new battle — to save their way of death.
Recent arrivals and even non-residents, attracted by the small community's natural beauty and proximity to Santa Fe, also are drawn to its historic cemetery nestled in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristos.
