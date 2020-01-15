From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 16, 1920: Constitutional Prohibition to Be Effective at Midnight
U.S. First Nation To Ban Booze In Fundamental Law
Drastic Powers Conferred Upon Government for Complete Wiping Out of Traffic in and Consumption of Any Liquor Containing Half of One Per Cent or More of Alcohol; Possession of Liquor in Home, if Purchased Prior to Tonight, Permitted; Doctors Cannot Prescribe More than Pint a Month for One Person
Jan. 16, 1945: The State Senate today authorized creation of a special committee to investigate all state institutions.
The investigation committee was proposed by Sen. James Morrow (D-Colfax). His motion proposed the creation of the committee with a provision that it be comprised of members living nearest the institution to be investigated.
The accompanying discussion principally involved the insane asylum at Las Vegas.
Jan. 16, 1970: Staff assignments of The New Mexican for the coming year were announced today by Robert McKinney, publisher and chairman of The New Mexican, Inc.
As editor and assistant to the publisher, Jack Sitton continues in charge of the news operation and editorial policy.
Stephen E. Watkins, previously executive vice-president, becomes president and general manager, in which capacity he will be in charge of the business operation.
Jan. 16, 1995: More than 30 years ago, Ricardo Maez lost faith in the government “system” and in Santa Fe’s police department.
This weekend, he got some of that faith back.
One of 120 people at the Town Hall meetings to reform the city police department, Maez said he feels power is returning to the hands of the community after decades of periodic tensions between the police and the public.
