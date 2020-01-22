From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 23, 1920: Miracle Play Of Guadalupe Will Be Given Sunday Evening
Quaint Production To Be Put On By Group Of Santa Fe Native Players
“The Apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe” a charming miracle play that has been given annually in Santa Fe for many decades, will be staged in the St. Francis auditorium on Sunday evening at 8 o’clock, by a group of native players who have been keeping alive “Los Pastores” and other quaint miracle plays.
Jan. 23, 1945: While Santa Fe police pressed their investigation today of the burglaries in five schools in the city, Saturday night, a new case of vandalism was reported to them by St. Francis School where authorities said that eight panes of glass had been broken Sunday night.
Jan. 23, 1970: EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — City Manager Arthur Jones said late Thursday he hadn’t heard about his selection for a similar job in Santa Fe and couldn’t say he would accept the job if formally offered.
Jones, 40, who was assistant city manager in Albuquerque before his move to El Segundo in 1967, was named city manager of Santa Fe by Mayor George Gonzales.
Jan. 23, 1995: Students who attend south- and west-side Santa Fe elementary schools often are shortchanged because their schools lack many of the same opportunities offered at schools across town, parents and educators say.
While curriculum might be similar throughout Santa Fe Public Schools, the quality of programs offered at some schools is undeniably better, or worse, simply because some schools have money and others don’t.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.