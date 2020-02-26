From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 27, 1920: Paving Bids Received By City Council At Meeting Last Night; All Found Excessive
Score of Property Owners on Hand to Protest Vigorously at Figures Submitted.
Attorneys’ And Engineers’ Fees Chiefly Attacked
Feb. 27, 1945: The complete abandonment of the 1945 quail season in New Mexico, reduction of the turkey and pheasant hunting areas and return to a six-inch limit of trout were announced today by State Game Warden Elliott Barker’s office.
Feb. 27, 1970: Southwest Land Corp. and SKS Productions this morning revealed they will cooperate in development of a multi-million dollar motion picture complex and master plan community on La Bajada Hill about 19 miles south of Santa Fe.
Len Bouche, Santa Fe photographer and member of the SKS board of directors, told The New Mexican ground breaking for the complex will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, on the 11,000 acre site.
Feb. 27, 1995: OK, consumers. You’re angry about the cost of automobile insurance, and there’s a bill at the Legislature that supporters say might reduce your premiums. Opponents say the bill will do just the opposite — give you less insurance for more money.
