From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 3, 1920: Ten Subjects Laid Before Lawmakers In Official Call For Special Session
Feb. 3, 1945: Sought on a charge of larceny of $219.60 from the office of Curtis B. Williams, Brunk’s Dairy, on Jan. 11, James L. White was being held at Hoxie, Kas., and his companion, Rosalie Wolf, was in custody at Hayes, Kas., State Police were notified today.
The theft is alleged to have occurred when the couple were left in charge of children while Mr. and Mrs. Wiliams went out to dinner. On returning, Assistant Chief A.B. Martinez said, Williams found the couple had left and the cash box in his office had been rifled.
Feb. 3, 1970: SANTA FE — The Senate Finance Committee gave rapid approval Monday night to a 20 percent income tax refund bill approved 59-13 in the House. The bill would return to individual taxpayers about $6.5 million from taxes due April 15. Corporations would receive and estimated $1.5 million, and banks and financial institutions would get a rebate of about $160,000.
Feb. 3, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson on Thursday announced his choice to run the state Corrections Department and reiterated his support for a major prison building program. However, the governor was vague on how to pay operating costs for housing thousands of additional prisoners.
