From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 6, 1920: According to late press reports issued by state and city health authorities, influenza is again becoming epidemic in many sections and some alarm is now felt that it may become general over the entire country.
Feb. 6, 1945: The New Mexico House of Representatives today adopted a tribute to the late Albert B. Fall, but only after it had deleted a paragraph declaring that the bribery charges on which the onetime Secretary of the Interior was convicted were “false.”
Feb. 6, 1970: A meeting of disturbed parents Thursday at the Tesuque School began on an ironic note when David Sena, Santa Fe county school bus contractor, explained how the rumor of closing the Tesuque school blew up.
Sena caught hold of the rumor of the possible closing of the Tesuque school. He went to Supt. Philip Bebo for an explanation. Sena told parents at the Thursday night meeting that Bebo explained that the idea was only the product of a “think tank.” Many possibilities for improving educational facilities have been mulled over by the board of education and the Tesuque situation was only mentioned.
Feb. 6, 1995: It’s an old-fashioned idea.
A family sits together to eat dinner and talk about the day’s events.
No television. No telephone. No distraction.
The latest in drug prevention methods has nothing to do with scaring children straight. This problem is about helping children feel secure and giving parents a break.
For five weeks, parents and children meet once a week at the Monica Roybal Center, 737 Agua Fría St.
