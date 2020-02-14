Feb. 15, 1920: Session To Be Brief, Is Prediction.
Governor Believes Legislature Will Finish Up Work Specified In One Week's Time.
Holds Conference With House-Senate Leaders
The prediction that the legislature would not outlast the week was made by Governor Larrazolo late yesterday afternoon after a conference between himself and House and Senate leaders attended by Senator John S. Clark, of Las Vegas, Republican floor leader in the upper house; R.P. Barnes, of Albuquerque, Republican floor leader in the lower house, and Antonio A. Sedillo of Albuquerque, speaker.
Feb. 15, 1945: Having tried every other method of persuasion and cajolery, the city council decided at its meeting last night to nip garbage collectors in the pocketbook when they slip up on collections.
At the suggestion of City Clerk Lawrence A. Tamme, the collectors who receive $225 a month, will be "docked" the money required for crews at the hourly rate of 50c a man and $1.50 for the truck, when it is shown that they have neglected stops on their routes.
Feb, 15, 1970: SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The bill to create a Motion Picture Industry Promotion Commission passed the House Saturday after an attempt failed to reduce the appropriation in the measure from $100,000 to $40,000.
The emergency measure now goes to Gov. David F. Cargo, whose original request it was.
Feb. 15, 1995: While the Legislature and Gov. Gary Johnson have been squabbling over whether to spend millions on the proposed Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, a Santa Fe museum project that's been on the drawing board for years has gone largely ignored.
That's a situation that Tom Chavez, director of the Palace of the Governors, is hoping to change.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.