From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 13, 1920: The building of the new sanitary sewer was begun this morning by a gang of thirty men, under G.W. Pratt, superintendent of the Gordon Construction company of Denver which holds the contract from the city council for the work.
Feb. 13, 1945: The Christian Brothers announced today a plan to expand St. Michael’s College of Santa Fe into a four-year accredited college. The school, as conducted for the past 86 years, extends through the high school grades.
Feb. 13, 1970: SANTA FE — The New Mexico House Appropriations and Finance Committee, reluctantly, late Thursday night, amended a public school finance plan that would increase state funding next year by $11.07 million.
The committee first rejected the plan 7-6 but then reconsidered and approved it 8-5.
Feb. 13, 1995: Skiers who have taken the plunge and traded in their alpine skis for the ultimate rush of the snowboard will find “big air” opportunities at the new Snowboard Park at the Santa Fe Ski Area.
The park is an obstacle course of jumps, a 10-foot “half-pipe” ramp, a log slide and a rail. The park is on the south side of the Upper Gayway run and was designed and built primarily by hand by the ski basin’s snow maintenance group, according to Mark Rich, ski services supervisor for the ski area.
