Feb. 17, 1920: Break Word To Women of New Mexico — And Make The State a Laughing-Stock
Suffrage Totters on Edge of Defeat by Pledge-Breakers
Feb. 17, 1945: The cigarette shortage, which has been plaguing the nation, finally caught Santa Fe at times during the past week.
No lines a half-block long, as reported in other cities, have been noted, but word of fresh supplies at stores sometimes results in gatherings of eight and 10 customers. Besides, many smokers have resigned themselves to orphan brands of the type dubbed "Strange Fruit" by Dorothy Parker; at midweek, customers of one store were smoking a de-nicotined yum-yum which, according to the advertising on the package, conferred "physiological" benefits to its users.
Feb. 17, 1970: SANTA FE — While the legislative "pharmacists" huff and puff over school money distribution formulas, the "specialists" are worried over the worsening condition of the patient.
Senator Jerry Apodaca and other members of the Legislative School Study Committee recently received a report that nearly a third of New Mexico's young people "are suffering from serious under-education, and this appears to be a modest estimate."
Feb. 17, 1995: A bill to ban drive-up liquor windows barely squeaked through its final House committee Thursday and now goes to the House floor for a vote.
The House Appropriations and Finance Committee let the bill go without a pro or con recommendation after first deadlocking in two separate tie votes to kill or endorse the bill.
