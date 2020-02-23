From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 24, 1920: Roy. Mora county was hard hit by the flu epidemic, there being eleven deaths in that town.
Feb. 24, 1945: St. Michael’s College expansion, a project recently announced by Brother Benildus, “grown as it goes.”
Brother Benildus, for years director of the college and who has returned to Santa Fe to make the program go, called it a $500,000 expansion program, in his original announcement. Now, it has been ascertained that the plan will give Santa Fe a $1,000,000 standard four-year college plant.
Feb. 24, 1970: New Mexico has outstripped Florida for the dubious honor of ranking first in the nation in the number of reported cases of infectious syphilis in 1969.
The state Health and Social Services Dept. announced today New Mexico ranks first in cases reported in 1969, climbing from sixth place in 1968. Forida ranked first in 1968, but dropped to fourth place in 1969.
Feb. 24, 1995: A Santa Fe electrical contractor was arrested this week on a charge that he tried to hire an employee to hurt or kill a business rival.
