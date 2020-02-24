From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 25, 1920: The ratification of the Susan B. Anthony amendment will enable them to vote in New Mexico, and other states, at county and state elections as well as federal, is the belief of the leaders of the women’s division of the Republican state committee. They say ratification will, in effect, amend the clause in the state constitution, limiting the right to vote to male citizens, without further ado, and that they have the opinion of reputable lawyers that it will.
Feb. 25, 1970: SANTA FE — New Mexico’s 89 school districts will receive an estimated $
877 million in new funding during fiscal 1970-71 from the state basic support and equalization distributions.
The public school finance division completed an analysis late Tuesday.
Feb. 25, 1995: RIO EMBUDO CANYON — Sam Hitt, perhaps Northern New Mexico’s best known environmentalist, is standing on a pinnacle of rock about 50 years in the distance, dwarfed by the grandeur of this magnificent gorge outside of Dixon.
“This is all mine,” he shouts, spreading out his arms, his voice echoing off the pink-gray cliffs that rise 1,000 feet above the green waters of the Rio Embudo. “All mine.”
Hill’s cry was intended as a joke, but the fact of the matter is that Hitt does have what amounts to five-year ownership rights to this portion of the canyon … .
