Feb. 29, 1920: Major General Leonard Wood is almost the unanimous choice of the Republican state central committee for president. A poll following the committee’s meeting yesterday afternoon showed 39 for Wood and four scattering.
The scattering votes went to Senator Hiram Johnson of California, Governor Sproul of Pennsylvania and Governor Edwards of New Jersey. Johnson got two votes — both from Alfredo Montoya of Pena Blanca, who held two proxies — and the others one each.
