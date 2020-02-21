From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 22, 1920: Special Session Of The Fourth New Mexico Legislature Has Adjourned
Suffrage Ratified, Income Tax Dead, Million Dollar Soldier Bill In Discard
Feb. 22, 1970: TAOS — Civic leaders pinned their hopes on state officials Saturday to clean up a hippie invasion of Taos County and northern New Mexico.
Gov. David Cargo and state Health and Social Services director John Jasper listened for 90 minutes Friday to complaints from service club representatives.
Feb. 22, 1995: Santa Fe Police Chief Donald Grady II this week transferred one of his most outspoken critics, Sgt. Frank Novelli, from patrol to overseeing vehicle maintenance — a move that will cost Novelli $4,000 a year.
Morton Simon, attorney for the Santa Fe Police Officer’s Association — of which Novelli is president — said that transfer was a clear case of retaliation from Grady.
