Feb. 4, 1920: There were only eleven cloudy days in Santa Fe in January, according to the weather bureau report by Section Director C.E. Linney, with precipitation of only .31 inch, and 4.4 inches snowfall. A peculiar feature in a dry month was the presence of fog on two mornings.
Feb. 4, 1970: ESPANOLA — “Espanola’s Beauty Is Your Duty” is imprinted on hundreds of bumper stickers through this valley city, and some people are taking it to heart.
The billboard purge is on.
Feb. 4, 1995: Lowriders and their owners cruised the Roundhouse on Friday, enticing Gov. Gary Johnson downstairs to take a spin in a red 1967 Chevrolet Impala.
He had other spinning to do — the kind politicians put on bad publicity, once again explaining his comments about seeing a low-slung car that he said frightened him and his family.
… Johnson has been fighting a perception that he is anti-lowrider since he recently described being frightened by young people who “stereotypically looked like gang kids” and who drove by him in “a car that sunk down really low.”
Those comments garnered Johnson sarcastic commentary in this week’s Newsweek magazine, his first splash of national media attention.
