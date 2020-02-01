From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 2, 1920: B.S. Rodey, former delegate to Congress, former federal judge in Puerto Rico, former assistant district attorney at Nome, et cetera, still occasionally mentions the matter of a direct primary law. “I am gratified that the special session of the legislature is going to ratify the Anthony suffrage amendment,” he said Saturday, “but I am sorry that the governor didn’t include a direct primary law in matters to be discussed. …”

Feb. 2, 1945: New Mexicans, apparently with ample money in their pockets, went on an unprecedented spending spree in December and poured a record breaking $735,148.30 into the coffers of the State Sales Tax Division. The all-time monthly high sales tax collections for January beat the previous one-month record of $602,250, registered in August, 1944. …

Feb. 2, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Technician employees at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory are bracing for what may be a lay-off announcement, following a week of rumors with neither verification or denial by LASL or Atomic Energy Commission officials.

Word of employee lay-offs at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory at Livermore, Calif., and at Oakridge, Tenn., had caused speculation to run high among several LASL observers who have noted a near cessation in hiring over the past year.

Unofficial estimates say the lay off may involve from 200 to 400 employees.

Feb. 2, 1995: After an emotionally charged hearing on Wednesday, a Senate committee shelved a proposal to ask voters to limit legislators’ terms.

One Democratic senator denounced what he said was a “climate of hate” surrounding the issue.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.