From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 11, 1920: The funeral of Adolph Seligman, who died Tuesday at noon at his home on Cerrillos road, will be held tomorrow afternoon. The services will be conducted by the Masons at C.A. Rising’s chapel at 2:30 o’clock. Burial will be in the Masonic plot in Fairview cemetery with full Masonic honors.
Feb. 11, 1970: New Mexico’s House of Representatives today passed a memorial 28-18 requesting the State Highway Dept. to build a bridge across the Rio Grande west of the NM 76 intersection with U.S. 64 south of Espanola.
Feb. 11, 1995: Daniel J. Martinez — who avoided serious jail time after two previous felony convictions and who walked away from highly publicized 1993 rape and murder trial — ran out of luck Friday. State District Judge Art Encinias sentenced Martinez to 26 years in prison for three counts of cocaine trafficking and for being a habitual offender.
