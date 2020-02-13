From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 14, 1920: Flu Shows A Spurt; 173 New Cases And 6 Deaths Reported For Past 24 Hours
Fourteen New Pneumonia Cases and Six Deaths Make Total Thirty-Six Deaths
Feb. 14, 1945: Republicans candidates for the municipal school board carried each of the city’s four precincts in yesterday’s election to win by an average majority of 150.
There were 2,156 votes cast in the election.
Winners were Reese Fullerton and Jim Harvey for six-year terms, and Mrs. James Salazar for a two-year term.
Feb. 14, 1995: LOS ALAMOS — The Los Alamos County Council has dealt a final, fatal blow to the idea of a children’s peace statue in Los Alamos.
