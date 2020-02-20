From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 21, 1920: At Least the Legislature Deserves a Vote of Thanks for Its Brevity.

Feb. 21, 1945: If you don’t get your paper tomorrow, don’t blame the carrier. The New Mexican will not publish on Washington’s birthday.

Feb. 21, 1995: The idea of making it legal for New Mexicans to carry concealed weapons — if they get weapons training and a license from the state — is receiving a favorable reception at the Legislature.

Monday night, the Senate Judiciary Committee gave do-pass recommendations to two separate bills to legalize concealed weapons — one with a Democratic sponsor and the other with Republican sponsorship.

“The predators are armed,” Sen. Skip Vernon, R-Albuquerque, said. “It’s time we allowed the decent folk to protect themselves.”

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.