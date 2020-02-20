From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 21, 1920: At Least the Legislature Deserves a Vote of Thanks for Its Brevity.
Feb. 21, 1945: If you don’t get your paper tomorrow, don’t blame the carrier. The New Mexican will not publish on Washington’s birthday.
Feb. 21, 1995: The idea of making it legal for New Mexicans to carry concealed weapons — if they get weapons training and a license from the state — is receiving a favorable reception at the Legislature.
Monday night, the Senate Judiciary Committee gave do-pass recommendations to two separate bills to legalize concealed weapons — one with a Democratic sponsor and the other with Republican sponsorship.
“The predators are armed,” Sen. Skip Vernon, R-Albuquerque, said. “It’s time we allowed the decent folk to protect themselves.”
