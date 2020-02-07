From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 8, 1920: Jose G. Armijo, 80 years old, veteran of the civil war, died Saturday morning at 3 o’clock in his home at 216 De Vargas street.
The aged man, who lived alone, was not known to be ill until a friend called at his home Friday night and found him dying. He called medical aid, but it was too late to save the old man. The cause of death was believed to be pneumonia.
Feb. 8, 1945: The repeal of what one capitol attorney called “a very lax blue law, to say the least” is proposed by Rep. Celestino Garcia, Mora Republican.
Garcia, asked yesterday what his repeal would do, said the intent was to abolish antiquated Sunday laws.
Feb. 8, 1970: LAS CRUCES — A proposal to allow religious literature courses in New Mexico’s public schools was tabled Friday by the state Board of Education.
The board left the matter open by appointing a subcommittee to study the matter.
Feb. 8, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson made public Tuesday terms of the gambling compact he negotiated with 11 of the state’s Indian tribes, saying he will sign the document Friday with or without the approval of the attorney general.
