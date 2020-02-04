Feb. 5, 1920: The executive committee of the New Mexico Educational association will meet on February 14 at the department of education’s offices to plan a campaign for higher salaries for teachers.
Feb. 5, 1945: WITH THE SIXTH ARMY, Luzon, Feb. 3 (Delayed) — Three boys from New Mexico are among nine Americans who are at a rest camp after surviving the rigors of the Bataan campaign and hardships of Japanese prison camps.
They are S/Sgts. Robert D. Campbell and David Chavez, both of Albuquerque, and PFC Ralph Rodriguez Jr., Bernalillo.
Feb. 5, 1970: Political fireworks threatened to disrupt a Senate Finance Committee hearing today on a $100,000 appropriation for movie promotion in New Mexico.
The exchange developed between Gov. David F. Cargo and Senator Ozzie Davis, D-Bernalillo, while the governor was testifying to the committee on how the money would be used.
Feb. 5, 1995: Paolo Giudici knows he has an unpopular job — he helps save the lives of drug addicts.
Regardless of people’s opinions about drug abusers, he said, it’s a job that needs to be done.
Guidici, clinical director of Ayudantes, a methadone clinic in Santa Fe, works with his staff to distribute condoms, cleaning kits for needles and information on how to avoid diseases transmitted sexually or through contaminated needles injected by drug users.
… Giudici thinks needle-cleaning kits are a good idea, but he really wants to distribute clean needles and syringes.
