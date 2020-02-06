From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 7, 1920: Montezuma Varsity Is Name Selected For Baptist College
Outlook For Success Splendid, Says V-President and Field Agent
Feb. 7, 1945: Lt. Col. Flynn L. Andrew, 48, died Jan. 2 from wounds received in the Germans’ pre-Christmas offensive in Belgium, according to word received by his brother Brig. Gen. Ray Andrew, state’s adjutant general.
General Andrew was to leave today by train to attend memorial services for his brother to be held Saturday at Mitchel Field, N.Y. Colonel Andrew was a world War I flying ace.
Feb. 7, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson is expected to release details of a proposed gambling agreement between the state and Indian tribes today.
The agreement includes provisions for tribes to share gambling revenues with the state. But revenue sharing would be contingent on off-reservation gambling being limited to a state lottery and video gambling at racetracks and charitable and fraternal organizations only.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.