From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 16, 1920: Suffrage Fight To Come Up
... One snag that threatened the desire to terminate the session quickly loomed almost at the opening in the house. It is the ratification of the Susan B. Anthony amendment. Anti-suffrage leaders claimed enough votes to defeat ratification by the house although proponents set up a contrary claim and it appeared there would be a lively fight when the ratification resolution was brought before the house, probably tomorrow.
Feb. 16, 1945: Gov. John J. Dempsey has been named general chairman and Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne, honorary chairman of the St. Michael’s College half-million dollar expansion program, Brother Benildus, program director, announced today.
Mayor Manuel Lujan, who swept class room floors for his tuition as a student at St. Michael’s, will serve as chairman in charge of organization.
Feb. 16, 1970: SANTA FE — The cost of operating New Mexico’s state government during 1970-71 will be in excess of $600 million.
Feb. 16, 1995: A House committee’s tactical maneuver on the state budget Wednesday could make life difficult for Gov. Gary Johnson on the issue of teacher pay raises.
The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, apparently for the first time in more than 20 years, separated education spending from the rest of the state budget.
Instead of signing or vetoing a single state budget, Johnson probably will have to act separately on education spending, including money for teacher salaries.
