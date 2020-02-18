From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 19, 1920: Women’s Suffrage Amendment Wins in New Mexico
Ratification Forces Finally Carry Day
Combination of Republican and Democratic Forces Finally Break Down Opposition; Resolution is Adopted Following Prolonged Republican House Caucus; Padilla Withdraws Opposition.
Feb. 19, 1945: Little Miss Betty Newnham celebrated her sixth birthday Saturday with a party at the home of her grandmother, Mrs. Fred Newnham Sr., on Escalante Street.
Living room and dining room were decorated with dozens of red hearts and each child received a Valentine favor. The large birthday cake was trimmed in red.
Feb. 19, 1970: The first step toward the long-range development of a “satellite city” of 27,000 acres South and East of Santa Fe has been taken with the presentation of a subdivision master plan to the county commissioners.
The program, which would extend over a period of eight to ten years, was outlined at a special meeting of the commissioners and county planning commission members by officials and consultants of the development firm, Eldorado at Santa Fe.
Feb. 19, 1995: Major changes will be coming soon to a casino near you.
Now that Gov. Gary Johnson has signed the Indian gaming compact, pueblos in Northern New Mexico are moving quickly to offer new games and new casinos to entice gamblers.
