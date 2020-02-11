From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 12, 1920: Boy Of 16 Accused Of Theft Of $3000 From A Mail Pouch
Deputy Marshal Leaves For Parkview To Bring Lad Here to Await Investigation Of Case By Grand Jury
Feb. 12, 1970: SAN JUAN PUEBLO — Dedication of San Juan Pueblo’s new multi-purpose building could turn out to be the biggest political convention ever held in Rio Arriba County.
U.S. Senator Joseph M. Montoya, Governor David F. Cargo and Congressman Manuel Lujan are expected to be on hand for the dedication February 22.
Feb. 12, 1995: Patrons of Indian-owned casinos in New Mexico could face a legal nightmare if they are forced to file civil claims in tribal courts, personal injury lawyers say.
One provision of the proposed gambling agreement between the state and Indian tribes would require most civil lawsuits, such as those involving injury or property damage on casino property, to be tried in tribal courts.
