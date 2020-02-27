From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 28, 1920: The survey for the proposed railroad from Bernalillo into the heart of the copper district and timber stands of Sandoval county has been started already, Sidney M. Weil, of Albuquerque, a visitor of Santa Fe, announced today. Mr. Weil is president of the Senorita Copper company, having holdings in Sandoval county, and one of the leading promoters of the proposed railroad.
Feb. 28, 1945: Police questioning of three juveniles has brought to light three burglaries not previously reported, Chief of Police Manuel Montoya said today. The boys, now in the custody of their parents, will be turned over to the district attorney’s office, he said.
Chief Montoya estimated their admitted loot to be worth $300, including $165 in cash.
Feb. 28, 1995: The debate over physician-assisted suicide veered from the abstract to the excruciatingly real Monday, as several people with terminal illnesses came to the Roundhouse to support a bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.