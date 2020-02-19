From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 20, 1920: The soldier settlement bill was killed this morning by the house, the first branch of the legislature on the bill, by the rejection of a favorable report from the public defense committee, 52 to 13.
... Baca, Santa Fe, made a staunch defense of the bill and a plea that the state do something to show its gratitude for the men who went to the country’s defense in the war.
Feb. 20, 1945: WITH THE FIFTH ARMY, Italy — Santa Fe, N.Mex., men predominate in the membership of headquarters company of the 804th Tank Destroyer Battalion, Fifth Army unit that has proved itself extremely versatile in action on the Italian front.
Headquarters company was a Santa Fe organization when the 804th was a New Mexico National Guard outfit.
Feb. 20, 1970: Senate Republicans and some Democratic renegades Thursday threw repeated punches at the old legislative tradition of “rolling back the clock.”
Making threatening allusions to law suits over the state general appropriations bill, Sen. Joseph Skeen, R-Otero, led an unsuccessful minority attempt to adjourn the legislature within legal time Thursday and call a special session.
Feb. 20, 1995: About 40 miles south of Santa Fe, on a small ranch just off N.M. 41, may be found a most unusual ranch.
... Hollywood made this area famous as the backdrop to some of the greatest Westerns of all time, and now the cattle find themselves sharing space with giant birds that, until a few years ago, did not exist outside of South Africa.
