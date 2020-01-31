From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 1, 1920: The Santa Fe Rifle club enters its fifth year of successful endeavor to disseminate the idea of marksmanship among the citizens of the city. They make “Do It Right” the keynote and slogan of the club.
Target shooting is nothing more nor less than a test of ability to do things right.
Feb. 1, 1945: GENERAL MacARTHUR’S HEADQUARTERS, Luzon, Jan. 31 — (Delayed) — Men of Bataan, Corregidor and Singapore — 513 of them — were snatched from under the flaming muzzles of Japanese guns last night in an exploit of unmatched daring.
New Mexico Men Among Liberated
Feb. 1, 1970: SENATE PAGES — Margaret Anderson, seated, briefs two teenagers on their duties as permanent pages for the state senate. Working during the legislative session are David Coss, 15, and Jennifer Stamm, 18.
Feb. 1, 1995: When Yvonne Gonzalez was hired as superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools last October, the school board promised to pay up to $5,000 of her expenses to move from Houston. Unfortunately for the new superintendent, that promise isn’t as good as the paper on which it’s written.
