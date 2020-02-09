From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 10, 1920: 1919 Third Coldest Year In History
Soaked With 20 Inches Precipitation
Mercury Goes to 37 Below at Dulce and 110 Above at Artesia; Over Four feet of Water Recorded at Harvey’s Ranch; Record-Breaking Snowfall of 36.8 Inches.
Feb. 10, 1945: Co. Thomas B. Hall, holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, returned to Washington, D.C., today on a new assignment after a brief visit in Santa Fe. He is the son of Mrs. Marguerite Hall of Chama and the late Roy Hall, onetime state treasurer.
Feb. 10, 1970: Oklahoma Lt. Gov. George Nigh said today he came to New Mexico in a state owned airplane to address the state legislature in Santa Fe.
Nigh’s comment was in response to news reports that the New Mexico State Highway Dept. provided air transportation for the Lt. governor who was in New Mexico campaigning for House Speaker David R. Norvell of Clovis.
Feb. 10, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson has delayed the signing of a gambling agreement with New Mexico Indian tribes scheduled today. After a meeting late Thursday with House Speaker Raymond Sanchez, D-Albuquerque, Johnson said he decided to delay the signing until some mostly technical issues, involving legal languages in the agreement can be resolved.
