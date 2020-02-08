From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 9, 1920: New Cases Decrease; Death Rate Grows In The Flu Epidemic; Six More Fatalities
Only 141 Cases Reported Up To Noon Today; Las Vegas Asks For Assistance.
Decrease in spread but higher death rate were the outstanding features of the influenza situation in the state today. Only 141 new cases had been reported by noon and it was believed at the state health department that the number probably included some delayed Sunday reports.
Feb. 9, 1945: A band of armed boys were active in the Camino del Monte Sol district yesterday, Mrs. Helen Shuster, 580 Camino del Monte Sol, reported to city police and she suspected they badly wounded her dog.
Mrs. Shuster also said the gang members were brandishing their firearms and frightening other children in the neighborhood.
Feb. 9, 1970: SANTA FE — The bill to legalize open gambling in New Mexico was killed today in the House of Representatives, through action taken by its sponsor, Rep. Paris Derizotis, D-McKinley.
Feb. 9, 1995: By making the terms of his gambling agreement with New Mexico Indian tribes public, Gov. Gary Johnson seems to have raised more questions than he ever did by keeping them secret.
