From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 18, 1920: Prospects For Ratification of Women’s Suffrage Amendment Brighter Today in Legislature
Democrats Join With Republicans
Opposition, Seeing Defections Inevitable and Success of Amendment in Sight, Ready to Hop on Bandwagon; Craig and Ed Otero Declare the Day is Saved.
Feb. 18, 1970: The little train chugged to safety this morning with a Senate 32-4 vote approving a bill for $295,000 for New Mexico’s share in the historic narrow gauge. The bill will go to the House for concurrence on minor amendments approved by the Senate, and from there it goes to Gov. David F. Cargo for signature.
Feb. 18, 1995: In a speech Friday intended to “reaffirm his priorities,” Gov. Gary Johnson likened New Mexico’s current legislative session to “La-la Land.”
He trashed legislators, saying they listen to lobbyists more than taxpayers and spend too much of the public’s money.
