Dec. 31, 1919: A.F. Van Cott is a visitor in the city from O’Mera. He is a government trapper who has been trapping wolves in the Los Alamos ranch country.
Ricardo Alarid Jr. has gone to Kansas City to enter a motor mechanics school.
Deputy United States Marshal Alfred Delgado has gone to Las Vegas and Clayton on official business.
Dec. 31, 1969: Predicted clearing didn’t happen Tuesday. Instead, Jack Frost plastered Santa Fe with another inch of new snow to replace what he had lost earlier in the day and dumped the mercury out of temperature sticks overnight.
Weather observers at the Federal Aviation Administration at the Santa Fe Airport recorded an early morning low of 4 degrees, one degree colder than Tuesday’s low temperature reading at the airport.
Dec. 31, 1994: Gov.-elect Gary Johnson has asked all of the Bruce King administration’s so-called “exempt” state workers — those who serve at the pleasure of the governor — to resign, effective today.
The move applies to about 350 full-time staff members at state agencies, generally those in top supervisory positions. Some did not get word of Johnson’s request that they resign until Thursday or Friday.
