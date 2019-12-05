Dec. 6, 1919: No, you don’t know nearly as much about the Old Home Town as you ought to.
You weren’t aware, for instance, that Santa Fe had the first Protestant church to be established in New Mexico. Here is a picture of it, furnished by Colonel R. E. Twitchell. It stood in front of where the First Presbyterian church stands now and as you will note by the picture, it was no slouch of a church for those days. Col. Twitchell, always zealous to commemorate the early days, has a plan to erect a monument, a big granite boulder on the spot where this church stood suitably inscribed.
Dec. 6, 1994: Some female inmates accused of killing men they say beat them are hoping for leniency from a governor on his way out.
Gov. Bruce King is considering at least three applications for executive clemency in cases where women were convicted of killing their spouses after alleged abuse in the home.
“It’s fair to say the governor will take a close look at these cases,” King spokesman John McKean said Monday.
