From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 15, 1919: Governor Lifts Martial Law In Colfax County
Normal Conditions in Coal Camps Now Fully Restored
Martial law is lifted in Colfax county today in a proclamation issued by Governor Larrazolo, stating that normal social and industrial conditions have been restored in the coal mining camps of that country and that there is no longer need for other than the usual policing.
Dec. 15, 1969: HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. David F. Cargo, who has done everything but announce formally that he is a candidate for U.S. Senator next year, says, “I don’t know that I’ll have primary opposition,” in the June 2 primary.
But if he does get the opposition most observers expect him to have, the national Republican chairman, Rogers C.B. Morton, has vowed the national party will keep its hands off the GOP primary in New Mexico.
Dec. 15, 1994: A new technology hitting New Mexico streets promises trouble for speeders.
State police are now using a new laser device to gauge the speed and distance of individual cars on the road. State police officers say the device has been on the market for about two years. The department won a traffic safety grant to purchase 14 devices from Laser Technology Inc. this fall, and each state police district has one.
