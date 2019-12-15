Dec. 16, 1919: Sale of Furs Taken By State Hunters Brings Sum Of $1727
Dec. 16, 1969: A member of the Legislative Finance Committee and the chairman of the State Police Board Monday afternoon locked horns over state police policy, leading to a demand that the legislature do something to get state police out of politics.
Dec. 16, 1994: After years of arguing that it needs to build a controversial proposed power line through the Jemez Mountains, Public Service Company of New Mexico will instead seek state approval to build along an existing power line corridor, a spokesman said Thursday.
The decision apparently means a resolution to the emotional, decadelong dispute between PNM, Indian groups and environmentalists over the 50-mile Ojo Line Extension, better known as OLE, is at hand.
