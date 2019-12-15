Dec. 16, 1919: Sale of Furs Taken By State Hunters Brings Sum Of $1727

Dec. 16, 1969: A member of the Legislative Finance Committee and the chairman of the State Police Board Monday afternoon locked horns over state police policy, leading to a demand that the legislature do something to get state police out of politics.

Dec. 16, 1994: After years of arguing that it needs to build a controversial proposed power line through the Jemez Mountains, Public Service Company of New Mexico will instead seek state approval to build along an existing power line corridor, a spokesman said Thursday.

The decision apparently means a resolution to the emotional, decadelong dispute between PNM, Indian groups and environmentalists over the 50-mile Ojo Line Extension, better known as OLE, is at hand.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.