From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 21, 1919: A total of 7,524 Navajo Indian children, children of school age, have no school facilities and are growing up without an education.
This condition is denounced as a “shame and a disgrace” in the annual report of the Board of Indian Commissioners. “These children,” it says, “are entitled to an education: they are of a race which will in time become an important part of our citizenship; the time is coming when the Navajo Indians will be voters, and seven-ninths of their children today are barred from school.
Dec. 21, 1969: Apart from finances, the recommendations of the Legislative School Study Committee to the 1970 legislature aren’t likely to rock any boats in the coming election year.
Chairman Jerry Apodaca, senator from Las Cruces and also state Democratic party chairman, disclosed the committee won’t recommend school district consolidation or re-organization.
This meant that a final report of the committee, recommending that 16 districts be consolidated, will be withheld for further study.
Dec. 21, 1994: Governor-elect Gary Johnson hasn’t appointed anyone to be the state’s next secretary for the Environment Department yet, but when he does, that person will face a dilemma: how to handle a state lawsuit against the boss.
In 1992 — long before Johnson announced he was running for governor — the department sued Johnson’s construction company over the firing of an employee who complained about safety violations.
