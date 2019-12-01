From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 2, 1919: What an asset Santa Fe has in its New Mexico style of architecture is again apparent from an article by Lena M. McCauley in the November number of the American Magazine of Art. The article descries the “All American Exposition in Chicago.” For instance, it says: “illustrating the different types of architecture in America were the Old Mission Church at Santa Fe, the Cliff Dwellers and so on.”
Dec. 2, 1969: It may be a little more difficult to get into the Christmas spirits this year.
A new state law passed by the 1969 session of legislature prohibits the sale of liquor on Christmas Day.
Dispenser, retail and club licensees shall also close their places of business from 2 a.m. on Christmas Day, Thursday, until 7 a.m. on the day after Christmas, the law provides.
Dec. 2, 1994: TAOS — In four days, Taos will have the coolest address on the Internet.
So says Patrick Finn, president of the board of directors at La Plaza Telecommunity Foundation.
On Tuesday, Finn will flip the switch that connects Taos computer users to 30 million Internet members worldwide. The ceremony includes an E-mail message from Vice President Al Gore.
“We’re part of the first wave of rural community networks,” Finn said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.