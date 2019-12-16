Dec. 17, 1919: Elaborate Christmas Program To be Given on Thursday by Grammar Grades at School
Dec. 17, 1969: The State Racing Commission today may decide the fate of a proposed $4 million horse race track for Santa Fe.
An application for racing dates this coming year by Santa Fe Downs Inc. will be considered for either acceptance or rejection by the five commissioners.
If Gov. David F. Cargo has anything to say about it, the commission will reject the application. He has repeatedly voiced his opposition to another race track in New Mexico.
All five members of the commission were appointed by Cargo, who remains a major obstacle to Santa Fe Downs plans.
Dec. 17, 1994: A Legislative Finance Committee plan unveiled Friday calls for a 7 percent increase in state spending and funding for 313 new state jobs.
More than 200 of the new jobs would be in the Corrections Department, which expects to open a new, 264-bed minimum security facility in Las Cruces next year.
Just over half of the proposed $186 million in new state spending would go to the public schools.
