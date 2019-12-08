Dec. 9, 1919: Hot Air “On Paper” Won’t Bring Tourists To Santa Fe. The Traveling Public Must Be Shown
Dec. 9, 1969: The state quietly switched to purchase of drugs by generic instead of brand names on an annual contract to save many thousands of dollars a year.
Biggest users are Health-Social Services and Hospitals-Institutions Departments. State Purchasing Agency Paul Becht said other major buyers are State Prison, the Boys School, Girls Welfare Home and Eastern New Mexico University, Portales.
An earlier effort to change state buying to generic names of drugs died in protests from institutions, pharmacists and physicians. Becht said no announcement was made on the contract award to avoid rekindling opposition.
Dec. 9, 1994: For 35 years, Bob and Mela Martin created one-of-a-kind Christmas cards featuring the Madonna and Child.
This year’s card has special meaning.
The Martins were hunting for the right image to use on their 1994 card when a friend, Muriel McNeill, suggested they use an oil painting she owned, La Divina Peregrina Nuestra Señora de La Refugio.
McNeill, who had been suffering from a lengthy illness, died in August before the couple saw the painting.
In her memory, the Martins decided to use a photograph of the painting on this year’s Christmas card. They dedicated the card to McNeill, and to their friendship.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.