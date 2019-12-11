From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 12, 1919: It has been reported that some 500 teachers in various parts of New Mexico, chiefly in the rural districts have left their jobs to accept more remunerative employment in other walks of life, entailing compensation making it more nearly possible for them to meet present living costs. Being of course, a pretty strong argument again for the raising of teachers’ salaries to a standard commensurate with the advance in the aforementioned cost of living.
Dec. 12, 1969: HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The formal entry of Gov. David Cargo into New Mexico’s 1970 senatorial race will come in March.
The governor, here for the winter National Republican Governors’ Conference, indicated his formal announcement may coincide with a visit to the state by Vice President Spiro Agnew.
Dec. 12, 1994: On the last day of October, a Monday, Santa Fe High Assistant Principal Sherry Bach delivered the toughest lesson of her nearly 20 years of teaching.
She had to tell her students that a classmate had killed herself.
The Saturday before, a 14-year-old freshman who had transferred to the Santa Fe district from Pojoaque hanged herself at home. She was the second Santa Fe High student to commit suicide this year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.