From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 3, 1919: Inquiries for work have become so numerous on the part of returned Santa Fe county service men as to indicate a condition which Santa Fe ought to rectify at once unless there is to be ground for a serious reflection on the community.
It is becoming quite evident that Santa Fe has failed to discharge properly her debt to her soldiers and sailors. We made a great fuss over them when they returned and have had considerable oratory on the subject on public occasions at various times, but it appears that when it comes to concrete expression of our appreciation of what they dared and suffered for New Mexico and their country.
Dec. 3, 1969: State Sen. C.B. Trujillo (D-Taos-Mora Counties) says he has studied both the old constitution and the proposed new constitution for New Mexico and he will vote against adoption of the new one on Dec. 9.
Trujillo says he will not campaign against the new document but he feels that as a state and local leader it is incumbent that he make his opinion known.
Among the reasons for his opposition, Trujillo cites first the abolition of three elected offices, the state treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general.
Dec. 3, 1994: Friday was a day of dueling appointments at the state Capitol, as governors old and new made major personnel selections tinged with controversy.
As expected, Gov.-elect Gary Johnson named David Harris — the Legislator’s top financial wizard — as his nominee to become secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration, a coup that irked some legislators who felt Johnson had stolen a key member of their team.
And, as expected, lame duck Gov. Bruce King irked Johnson by making his own key appointment. King named Brigadier General Melvyn S. Montaño of Albuquerque as the new adjutant general of the New Mexico National Guard — a five-year appointment that, short of a court martial for Montaño, Johnson apparently can’t overturn.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.