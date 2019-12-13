Dec. 14, 1919: New Mexico Capital to Have One of Finest Hotels in West
Santa Fe’s Loyal Citizens Raise the $200,000 Promptly
Community of 8,000 People Breaks Boosting Records by Subscribing to One-Fifth of a Million Dollars in Hotel Bonds in Two Weeks; Enthusiasm High at Victory Banquet When “Child is Born;” Quick Action to Follow in Rushing Through Preliminaries and Beginning Construction
Dec. 14, 1969: Representatives of La Mesa Park at Raton, Ruidoso Downs and Sunland Park will protest the proposed creation of another {span class=”st”}parimutuel{/span} horse race track in New Mexico when the State Racing Commission meets Wednesday.
Santa Fe Downs, Inc., will present the commission with plans to build a $4 million to $6 million complex off Interstate 25 about 10 mils south of Santa Fe.
Dec. 14, 1994: The main focus of Los Alamos National Laboratory will continue to be what it has been in the past — nuclear weapons, Sen. Pete Domenici, R-N.M., said Tuesday.
Speaking at the laboratory before an audience that included several hundred LANL employees, lab director Sig Hecker and Gov.-elect Gary Johnson, Domenici said, however, that the lab’s nuclear weapons work will have a new focus. Instead of designing new nuclear bombs — the role the lab has played for most of its history — the lab’s weapons scientists will spend most of their time monitoring the condition of the country’s nuclear stockpile, Domenici said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.